YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 582 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,732. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.34.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

