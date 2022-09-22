YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 64.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 45.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LIN traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $275.42. 11,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,843. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

