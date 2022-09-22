YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,384 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.67. 31,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,858. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

