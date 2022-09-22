YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,384 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.67. 31,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,858. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.