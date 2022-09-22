YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 312 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $182.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.97 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.88.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

