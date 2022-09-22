YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,951 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,456 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $70.24. 102,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,466,302. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

