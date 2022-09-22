YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 715,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,835 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $4,950,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.31 and a 200 day moving average of $254.20. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

