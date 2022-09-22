YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.8 %

WMT traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $133.72. 54,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,775. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $362.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,142,416 shares of company stock valued at $295,973,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.