YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.28. 4,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,456. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $107.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.