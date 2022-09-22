YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,691 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $226,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.1% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 94.9% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,830,466. The stock has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

