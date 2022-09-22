YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,423,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,423,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,983.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,097 shares of company stock worth $18,234,160 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morningstar Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MORN stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.55. 37 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.25 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.92.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

