YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.67. 55,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,756,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.67.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
