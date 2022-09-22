YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in YETI were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in YETI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in YETI by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth about $323,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,796. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on YETI to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

