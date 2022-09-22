YENTEN Market Capitalization Tops $42,382.45 (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $42,382.45 and approximately $2.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,708.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00024432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00149721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00276623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00728139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005359 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info.

YENTEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

