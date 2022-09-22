XR Securities LLC Sells 712 Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

XR Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 85.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 26.2% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

Shares of ERX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.09. 226,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045,626. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $80.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.