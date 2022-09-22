XR Securities LLC Sells 23,545 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

XR Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,545 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 accounts for about 0.4% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 120,085 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $1,502,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 69.4% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 839,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,204,000 after acquiring an additional 343,823 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $1,697,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 50.1% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPXU traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $19.49. 2,109,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,192,381. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $23.13.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

