XR Securities LLC Buys New Stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRBN. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 173.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA KRBN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.81. 1,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.