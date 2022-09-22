XR Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

About Bausch Health Companies

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,691. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.