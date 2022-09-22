Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 1.9 %

XIN stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.