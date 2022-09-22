Xiasi Inu (XIASI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $478,651.00

Xiasi Inu (XIASI) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Xiasi Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xiasi Inu has a total market cap of $478,651.00 and approximately $40,582.00 worth of Xiasi Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xiasi Inu has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004789 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00046772 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001991 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.67 or 0.01640590 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030739 BTC.

Xiasi Inu Profile

Xiasi Inu (CRYPTO:XIASI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. Xiasi Inu’s total supply is 486,261,375,887,992 coins. The Reddit community for Xiasi Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Xiasiinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xiasi Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuXiasi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xiasi Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xiasi Inu is a charity based project. Xiasi Inu aims to have its project in the hands of the community that stands by it and plans to achieve this by locking the liquidity and relinquishing ownership.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiasi Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiasi Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiasi Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

