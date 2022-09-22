Wrapped LEO (WLEO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $555,661.02

Wrapped LEO (WLEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped LEO has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Wrapped LEO has a market capitalization of $555,661.02 and approximately $122,526.00 worth of Wrapped LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010988 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00134330 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.42 or 0.01820634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped LEO

Wrapped LEO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Wrapped LEO’s official message board is medium.com/@leofinance. Wrapped LEO’s official Twitter account is @financeleo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped LEO’s official website is leofinance.io. The Reddit community for Wrapped LEO is https://reddit.com/r/LeoFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

