Wrapped LEO (WLEO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $555,661.02

Wrapped LEO (WLEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped LEO has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Wrapped LEO has a market capitalization of $555,661.02 and approximately $122,526.00 worth of Wrapped LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010988 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00134330 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.42 or 0.01820634 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Wrapped LEO
Wrapped LEO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Wrapped LEO’s official message board is medium.com/@leofinance. Wrapped LEO’s official Twitter account is @financeleo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped LEO’s official website is leofinance.io. The Reddit community for Wrapped LEO is https://reddit.com/r/LeoFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Wrapped LEO Coin Trading
