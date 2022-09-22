Wrapped ECOMI 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35,686.00 (WOMI)

Wrapped ECOMI (WOMI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Wrapped ECOMI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $35,686.00 worth of Wrapped ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped ECOMI has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010988 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00134330 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.42 or 0.01820634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped ECOMI Coin Profile

Wrapped ECOMI’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Wrapped ECOMI’s total supply is 1,515,217,864 coins. The official website for Wrapped ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. Wrapped ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).Wrapped ECOMI (WOMI) is the wrapped version of ECOMI (OMI).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped ECOMI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

