Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.64 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $18,959.79 or 0.99852154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and approximately $377.19 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00130565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00636350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00875004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 244,707 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is www.wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

