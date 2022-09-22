Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.46

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.46 and last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 22476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.
Wound Management Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71.
About Wound Management Technologies
WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wound Management Technologies (WNDM)
