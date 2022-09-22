Wiser Wealth Management Inc Acquires 251 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,146,000 after acquiring an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,661,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,281,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after buying an additional 637,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,916,000 after buying an additional 144,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.23. 13,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,181. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $166.09 and a one year high of $222.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.91.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.