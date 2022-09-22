Wise (LON:WISE) Shares Up 1%

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 579 ($7.00) and last traded at GBX 571.20 ($6.90). 1,016,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,587,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565.40 ($6.83).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 410 ($4.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Wise alerts:

Wise Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 483.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 430.93. The firm has a market cap of £8.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 20,719.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Wise

In related news, insider Matthew Briers sold 32,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($5.57), for a total transaction of £148,635.62 ($179,598.38).

(Get Rating)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.