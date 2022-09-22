Wise (LON:WISE) Shares Up 1%

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 579 ($7.00) and last traded at GBX 571.20 ($6.90). 1,016,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,587,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565.40 ($6.83).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 410 ($4.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
Wise Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 483.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 430.93. The firm has a market cap of £8.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 20,719.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Wise
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
See Also
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.