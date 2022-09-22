Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $72.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.14.
WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Winnebago Industries Stock Down 2.5 %
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
