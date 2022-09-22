Windsor Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,346 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPHY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 121,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 85,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.59. 53,036 shares of the company were exchanged. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03.

