Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 662 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,498,984. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $88.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.59.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

