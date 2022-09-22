Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 25.6% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.34. 49,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.81. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

