Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 419 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.50. 226,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,964,675. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

