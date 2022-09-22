Windsor Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after buying an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $378.42. 214,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,607. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.93.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.