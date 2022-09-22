Windsor Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,259 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171,729 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,440,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 331,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 150,091 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 125,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 83,318 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,618,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,452. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82.

