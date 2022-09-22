Windsor Capital Management LLC Acquires 507 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 0.8% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $50.39. 422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $58.15. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $68.08.

