Whitecap Resources Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0278 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.48.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

