WHALE (WHALE) Market Cap Reaches $11.66 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. WHALE has a market capitalization of $11.66 million and approximately $958,455.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00007067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00128014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005430 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00529350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00900242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,957,653 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WHALE is https://reddit.com/r/WHALEMembers.

Buying and Selling WHALE

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.