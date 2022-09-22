WeWork (NYSE:WE) & Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRW) Critical Analysis

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) and Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WeWork and Arrowroot Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeWork 0 1 3 0 2.75 Arrowroot Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

WeWork presently has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 184.27%. Given WeWork’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe WeWork is more favorable than Arrowroot Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

84.2% of WeWork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Arrowroot Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of WeWork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WeWork and Arrowroot Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeWork -92.24% N/A -22.17% Arrowroot Acquisition N/A -80.66% 5.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WeWork and Arrowroot Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeWork $2.57 billion 0.90 -$4.44 billion N/A N/A Arrowroot Acquisition N/A N/A $4.84 million N/A N/A

Arrowroot Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WeWork.

Risk and Volatility

WeWork has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrowroot Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WeWork beats Arrowroot Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also offers various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers workspace management solutions, which enable landlords and operators to power flexible spaces and provide direct access to an established customer base. As of December 31, 2021, its real estate portfolio includes 756 locations. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

