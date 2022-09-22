West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

West Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Oracle by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 289,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,265,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.20. 220,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,830,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $178.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.