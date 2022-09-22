West Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $345.83. The stock had a trading volume of 163,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,274. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.01.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
