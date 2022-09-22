West Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.17 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.03. 67,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,263,995. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average is $117.83.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.