West Financial Advisors LLC Buys 820 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises about 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 479.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

VSGX stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,596. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.