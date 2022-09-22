WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.60-$16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.13 billion-$21.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 billion.

Shares of WCC opened at $125.32 on Thursday. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $147.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average of $124.64.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.45%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.25.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 370,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,101,450.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,287,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,152,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,106,081.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 370,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,287,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,152,664.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 29.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

