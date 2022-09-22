Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 419 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Paychex by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Paychex by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Paychex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Paychex Trading Down 0.7 %

Paychex stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.10. 4,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.36.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.