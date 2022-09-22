Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 1,352 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,738. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.13.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

