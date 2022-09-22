Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 87 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 352,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,047,000 after buying an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Walmart by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 25,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 216,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,797,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.70. 32,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.19.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,142,416 shares of company stock valued at $295,973,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

