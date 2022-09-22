Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,433,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,171,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after purchasing an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.38, for a total transaction of $3,696,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,838,404.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $687.84. 2,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,769. The company’s 50-day moving average is $706.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $672.84. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

