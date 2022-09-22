Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $12.13 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,277,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after buying an additional 122,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE FDS traded down $27.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $402.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.14. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.75.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total transaction of $390,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares in the company, valued at $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,827. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

