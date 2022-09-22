Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HUN. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Down 2.7 %

Huntsman stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25.

Insider Activity at Huntsman

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,676 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.