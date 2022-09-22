Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on HUN. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
Huntsman Trading Down 2.7 %
Huntsman stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25.
Insider Activity at Huntsman
In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,676 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntsman (HUN)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.