Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Trading 2.9% Higher

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.39. 14,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,863,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WEBR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Weber to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.46.

Weber Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weber

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $527.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Weber Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weber by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Weber during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Read More

