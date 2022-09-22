WebDollar Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $7,637.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 94.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lung Protocol (L2P) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WebDollar Profile
WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,683,210,871 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WebDollar Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.