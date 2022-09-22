Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 7.4%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.13 and last traded at $39.18. 55,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,598,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on W. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.87.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $209,604.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,199 shares of company stock worth $993,625. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Wishbone Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

